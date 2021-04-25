LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.16

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.16 and last traded at $45.10, with a volume of 48420 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.28.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LKQ shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Get LKQ alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average of $37.67. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in LKQ by 9.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 290,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 24,645 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in LKQ by 44.3% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 18,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in LKQ by 99.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 72,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 36,257 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 229.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 23,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the third quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.