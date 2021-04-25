Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT stock opened at $377.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $417.62. The company has a market cap of $105.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.90.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

