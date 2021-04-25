Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Earns Buy Rating from Cowen

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cowen currently has a $410.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $423.90.

LMT opened at $377.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $417.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $365.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.38%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

