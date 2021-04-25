Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Buys 48,436 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,946 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,436 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 2.0% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $33,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,263 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 78,853 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 217,747 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,095,000 after acquiring an additional 11,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,413 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,207,684.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $48,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,367,790.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,227,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,296,552. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The company has a market capitalization of $218.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.24, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.