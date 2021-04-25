Loop Capital Boosts Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $365.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price objective lifted by Loop Capital from $325.00 to $365.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $287.39.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $328.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.06. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $155.03 and a 52-week high of $330.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,643,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,464,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,413,000 after acquiring an additional 235,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,673,000 after acquiring an additional 132,056 shares in the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.