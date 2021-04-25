Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 2,600 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Hill Winds Capital LP increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 505,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IRT opened at $16.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.64 and a beta of 0.96. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $16.85.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

