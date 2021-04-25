Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $767,000 Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PRA Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in PRA Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRAA stock opened at $37.37 on Friday. PRA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $47.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.51.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $273.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.79 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Group Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

