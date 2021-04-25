Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 200 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JACK. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $116.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.75 and a 52 week high of $121.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.13.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $338.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.51 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. Analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JACK. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.50.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

