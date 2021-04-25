Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 400 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,300 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Washington Federal during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Washington Federal during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Washington Federal during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Washington Federal in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Federal in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 24.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

