Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,356 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 12,529 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $256.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a current ratio of 32.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.47. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $270.00.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $153.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.98 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Equities analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.16%.

VRTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Virtus Investment Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.60.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

