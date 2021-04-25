Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NBTB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,752,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 613.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after buying an additional 174,955 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 475.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 141,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 117,011 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,568,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,332,000. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NBTB opened at $39.40 on Friday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $42.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $118.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.42%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

