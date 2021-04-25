Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Loews were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Loews by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Loews by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Loews by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $216,031.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,250.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $327,446.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,017 shares of company stock valued at $551,878 in the last three months. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $55.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 0.90. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $55.40.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

