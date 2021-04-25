Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 220.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $86,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 685 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $30,859.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,909.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $225,557. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $45.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.96. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $48.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.18 and a 200-day moving average of $37.94.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.70 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.23%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CASH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meta Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

