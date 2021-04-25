Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,864 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LOW opened at $200.93 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.72 and a twelve month high of $208.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.29.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.