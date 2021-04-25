LPL Financial LLC Buys 1,196 Shares of PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PCM Fund were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PCM Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

PCM Fund stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.88. PCM Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $11.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%.

PCM Fund Profile

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

