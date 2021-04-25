LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1,098.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $12.11.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ESRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

