LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 37,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 105,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 35,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

FSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Pi Financial lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $12.25 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.50 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

Shares of FSM opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 1.12. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

