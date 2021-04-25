LPL Financial LLC Invests $134,000 in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 48,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares in the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VBIV opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.23 million, a PE ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $6.93.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.44 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,837.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VBIV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.90.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

