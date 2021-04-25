LPL Financial LLC Takes $154,000 Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 21.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Charles Stone sold 84,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $1,801,406.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,185.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,574.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,832 shares of company stock valued at $6,359,979. Insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

AMKR stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.94. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $27.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMKR. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

