Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Position Decreased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $340.98 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.10 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The stock has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 80.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.84.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.94.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

