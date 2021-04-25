Luther Burbank (LBC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.10 million. On average, analysts expect Luther Burbank to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LBC opened at $11.17 on Friday. Luther Burbank has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average of $10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

In other Luther Burbank news, EVP Liana Prieto sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $361,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,395.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $127,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.