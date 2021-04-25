Luxfer (LXFR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect Luxfer to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.35 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Luxfer’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Luxfer to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE LXFR opened at $20.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.19. The stock has a market cap of $553.00 million, a PE ratio of 54.08, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LXFR shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Luxfer from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Luxfer from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $440,108.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

