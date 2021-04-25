M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.67.

MDC opened at $60.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. M.D.C. has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $62.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.3429 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 39.78%.

In related news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $7,413,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 254,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,085,083.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $236,082.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,406 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,404 in the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in M.D.C. by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

