Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

Separately, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of MGTA stock opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $529.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.46.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 232.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 212,529 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP boosted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 434,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 82,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 62,252 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 43,279 shares during the period. 59.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

