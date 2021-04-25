Magnolia Group LLC Buys New Shares in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Magnolia Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,140,000. Dream Finders Homes comprises about 6.3% of Magnolia Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Magnolia Group LLC owned about 2.16% of Dream Finders Homes at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter worth about $9,388,000.

Several brokerages have commented on DFH. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dream Finders Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of DFH opened at $23.89 on Friday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $31.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.67.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

