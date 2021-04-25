Mark S. Brody Sells 8,842 Shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Stock

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Director Mark S. Brody sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $186,831.46.

NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $21.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.44. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 25.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Unity Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 302.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 229.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 16,310 shares during the period. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.