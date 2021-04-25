Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Receives $1,161.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,161.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Markel alerts:

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,199.36, for a total transaction of $1,799,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,965,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $135,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,689 shares of company stock worth $4,414,775. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKL. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Markel by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Markel by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 84,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Markel by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,188.84 on Thursday. Markel has a fifty-two week low of $761.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1,218.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,156.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,053.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Markel will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.