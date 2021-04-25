Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,907,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,312,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569,078 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $344,796,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Match Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,558,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,352,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,793 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Match Group by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,136 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Match Group by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,750,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,962,000 after acquiring an additional 961,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at $28,181,015.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,866,353.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTCH opened at $149.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of -225.77, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.51. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.64.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

