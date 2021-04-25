Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $97.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.46. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.27 and a fifty-two week high of $98.13.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

