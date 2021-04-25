Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC reduced its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,658,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in McKesson by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,201,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,696 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,343,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 935,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,636,000 after acquiring an additional 331,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,739,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MCK opened at $196.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $125.65 and a 52-week high of $198.43. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.38 and its 200 day moving average is $177.07.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. TheStreet cut McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.31.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

