Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $145.53 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $98.27 and a one year high of $146.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.76.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

