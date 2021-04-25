Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) PT Raised to C$7.75 at National Bankshares

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MMX. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Maverix Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.05.

CVE MMX opened at C$5.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.76. The company has a market cap of C$621.78 million and a PE ratio of 230.40. Maverix Metals has a 1-year low of C$3.26 and a 1-year high of C$5.82.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

