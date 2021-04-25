Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $8.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maverix Metals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from $8.50 to $8.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maverix Metals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.01.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMX opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $806.97 million, a PE ratio of 114.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Maverix Metals has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $6.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.30.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 4.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maverix Metals will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 58.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.