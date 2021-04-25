MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,345 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of MaxLinear worth $8,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,698,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,580,000 after acquiring an additional 251,128 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 864,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,015,000 after purchasing an additional 71,377 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MaxLinear by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 841,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,145,000 after acquiring an additional 52,613 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 732,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,970,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Curtis Ling sold 14,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $546,952.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 979,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,013,919.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $100,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,895 shares of company stock worth $4,032,646. Company insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MXL. Zacks Investment Research lowered MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Loop Capital raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $38.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.09. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $44.05.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.23. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

