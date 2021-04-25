McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 329 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $103.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.19 and a 200 day moving average of $93.01. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $72.53 and a 12-month high of $103.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.