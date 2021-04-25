McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 344.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,325,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,143 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 982,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,005,000 after purchasing an additional 54,036 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $660,000. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $229,000.

Shares of SPIP stock opened at $30.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average of $30.77. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $31.29.

