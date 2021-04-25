McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Has $6.55 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADI. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock opened at $159.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.09 and a 12-month high of $164.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.76.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,566.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $361,975.90. Insiders have sold 63,396 shares of company stock worth $9,869,038 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

