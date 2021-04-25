McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Has $8.37 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 2.1% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in PepsiCo by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP opened at $145.83 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

