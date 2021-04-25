McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Increases Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $6,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

NYSE:MKC opened at $91.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $75.49 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.90.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

