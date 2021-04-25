McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,348 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $1,616,206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in McDonald’s by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $219,448,000 after acquiring an additional 557,891 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $326,661,000 after buying an additional 404,133 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after buying an additional 401,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,009,212,000 after buying an additional 344,384 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.30.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $234.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $175.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.02. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $167.85 and a 1-year high of $235.24.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

