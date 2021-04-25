McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,439 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,235,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $89,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCD opened at $234.58 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $167.85 and a one year high of $235.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.02. The stock has a market cap of $175.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.30.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

