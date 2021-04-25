McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $255.00 at Cowen

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $250.00 to $255.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MCD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $237.30.

MCD stock opened at $234.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $175.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.02. McDonald’s has a one year low of $167.85 and a one year high of $235.24.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

