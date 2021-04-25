McGuire Investment Group LLC Buys 203 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 120.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,896,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $77,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Finally, Barr E S & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,708,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,940.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,947.54.

AMZN stock opened at $3,340.88 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,256.38 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 97.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,172.32 and a 200 day moving average of $3,194.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

