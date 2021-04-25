Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $377.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $417.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $365.72 and its 200-day moving average is $357.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.90.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

