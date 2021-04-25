Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Reduces Holdings in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lowered its position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,046 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Total were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TOT. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Total in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Total in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Total in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Total during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TOT opened at $44.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.63. Total Se has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $50.41. The firm has a market cap of $117.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.59, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $37.94 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Total’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TOT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Total to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.14.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

