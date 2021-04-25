Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 230 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware decreased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 562.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. VTB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM opened at $458.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.39 and a twelve month high of $458.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $395.23 and a 200-day moving average of $358.97.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $723.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

