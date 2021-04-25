MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires Shares of 5,235 Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 412.7% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 18,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 14,835 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $266,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,325,649.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $3,135,932.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,392,182.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,688 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,182 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

RCL stock opened at $85.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCL. Truist raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.13.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

