MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Boosts Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 614.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 16,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 57.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Barclays raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.24.

In other news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $68,996,625.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at $18,546,773.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total value of $1,482,574.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,998.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $328.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $320.98 and a 200 day moving average of $286.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.01 and a twelve month high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

