MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys Shares of 1,129 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $539,274,000 after purchasing an additional 675,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,373,394,000 after acquiring an additional 481,686 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $184,108,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,431,000 after purchasing an additional 151,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,053,000 after purchasing an additional 94,333 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DPZ opened at $397.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $371.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.08. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $435.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $422.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.82.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

