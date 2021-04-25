MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $200,000 Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 72.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,255 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Discovery were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $15,147,183.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,935 shares in the company, valued at $27,546,872.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $717,172.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,735.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DISCA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup downgraded Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Discovery in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

DISCA stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.56 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.40 and a 200-day moving average of $37.46.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

